Man arrested after drugs squad seize €28,000 worth of suspected cocaine in Limerick

A MAN in his 20s has been arrested after gardai seized €28,000 of suspected cocaine at an apartment in Limerick city centre.

Gardai from the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at an apartment on Wickham Street, shortly after 6.30pm on Thursday.

During the course of the search gardai seized €28,000 of suspected cocaine along with gloves, weighing scales, plastic bags and a vacuum packing machine.

The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

As part of the investigation Gardaí arrested a man, aged in his 20s, in Cork this afternoon.

He is currently detained at Roxboro Road garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice, Drug Trafficking Act, 1996.