WATCH: Gardai urge smartphone owners to be streetwise as 400 phones are stolen in Limerick

More than five smartphones are reported stolen in Limerick every week, new figures have revealed.

Gardai say an analysis of thefts shows 426 phones were stolen across the Limerick division between January 1, 2019 and August 20, 2020.

More than 11,000 phones, worth an estimated €5m, have been stolen across the country - with just 10% being recovered.

Speaking at the launch of the new campaign, Sergeant Dean Kerins said appealed to people to take precautions: "The price of mobile phones makes them a clear target for criminals, so let’s try and deter them by increasing phone security. If you a have a smartphone, we recommend downloading a trusted location finder app so if it is lost or stolen, you have a better chance of getting it back. Some phones already have a feature like this already so have a look in the security settings on your phone," he said.

"We also highly recommend that you add a family member or friend as an emergency contact in your phone. If we receive a lost or stolen phone, we will be able to contact that person. Our property stores throughout the country receive a lot of stolen and lost phones that we cannot trace the owners for. Adding the emergency contact will help solve this problem," he added.

Be #streetwise by downloading a trusted find my phone app and adding an emergency contact number to your phone.



€5m worth of mobile phones stolen since 2019. Only 10% are recovered. #HelpUsHelpYou pic.twitter.com/YwAEszc3xF — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 2, 2020

Other preventative measures which are advised is enabling the PIN Security feature, keeping your phone locked at all times, and property-mark it with unique personal letters or numbers.

"The IMEI is a 15 digit number that is unique to your phone. If your phone is lost or stolen, call your service provider immediately so they can block the phone," said Sgt Kerins who says gardai should be contacted immediately.

The most common place for phones to be stolen is out in public or in a licensed premises, so gardaí are also advising the following:

· Be wary of your surroundings and mind your property.

· Plan your night out, how are you getting there and how are you getting back?

· Avoid walking alone in dark places.

· Keep your phone out of public view.

· Don’t leave your phone on display in a vehicle.

· Dial *#06# and save a screenshot of your IMEI number. Email the image to yourself.

· Keep your phone locked and enable as much security features as you can.

· Download or activate a trusted find my phone app.

· Add a relative or friend as an emergency contact in your phone.

