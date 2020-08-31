Not guilty plea entered over fatal stabbing at Limerick pub

A jury has been sworn in at the Central Criminal Court for the trial of a Limerick man who is accused of murdering another man in a bar on the northside of the city.

Mark Crawford, 43, who has an address at Quarry Road, Thomondgate has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Patrick O'Connor at Fitzgerald's Bar, Sexton Street North, on a date between July 7 and July 8 2018.

The 24-year-old, who was from Kileely, was attacked while socialising at before midnight on July 7, 2018. He died at University Hospital Limerick a short time later.

A jury of 11 men and one woman was sworn at the Central Criminal Court before Mr Justice Paul McDermott this Monday afternoon.

Mr Crawford is due to appear before Ms Justice Tara Burns in the Central Criminal Court on Tuesday morning.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.

