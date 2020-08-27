Gardai arrest man after unsuccessful attempted robbery with 'knife' in Limerick

GARDAI have arrested and charged a man who was armed with a "knife" in attempted robbery in Limerick city in the early hours of Monday morning.

A garda spokesperson said at around 6am a man, armed with what is believed to be a knife, entered a shop on Upper Henry Street.

"The man attempted to force open the till but was unsuccessful. He then left the shop without taking anything."

Gardaí from Henry Street attended and carried out a patrol of the area whilst detectives began gathering CCTV.



On August 26, detectives from the Crime Office in Henry Street executed a search warrant at a residence in Limerick. A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and brought to Henry Street Garda where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Ennis District Court this morning, August 27 at 10.30am.