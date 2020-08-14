Limerick couple lose “substantial amount of money” to online fraudster

GARDAI are warning house-hunters and those seeking to rent accommodation in Limerick to be vigilant when responding to online advertisements.

In one recent incident, a young couple who are living in Limerick informed gardai that they had lost a substantial sum of money to an online fraudster.

“The culprit had set up a false advertisement of a house for rent on a Facebook page,” said Garda Nathan Crehan.

“Never transfer money to another account without verifying and the credentials of the page. Never transfer via cash transfer electronically unless you know the recipient,” he added.

Gardai say all potential renters should view the property before entering into any form of agreement.

