Cannabis seized at Shannon Airport 'destined' for addresses in Limerick

Parcels containing a significant quantity of cannabis which were seized at Shannon Airport this Friday was destined for Limerick, it has been revealed.

As a result of routine operations, Revenue officers seized over 4kgs of cannabis from three different parcels.

The illegal drugs have an estimated value of over €80,000 and all three parcels were destined for addresses in Limerick city and county.

Two of the parcels, which originated from the Netherlands, contained 1kg of herbal cannabis each concealed within pillows. The third parcel, which originated from Italy and was declared as ‘garden products’, contained 2kgs of the illegal drug.

Investigations are continuing.

