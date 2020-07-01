Limerick man to be sentenced for distributing child pornography

A LIMERICK man has pleaded guilty to charges relating to the discovery of a large quantity of child pornography at his home.

The 49-year-old, who has an address on the northside of the city, will be sentenced later this month.

When formally arraigned at Limerick Circuit Court, he admitted distributing child pornography on unknown dates between August 13, 2014 and November 19, 2015.

He has also pleaded guilty to possession of 241 images and three videos depicting child pornography.

Judge Tom O’Donnell directed that a psychological report be prepared in relation to the defendant in advance of the sentencing hearing.

The man’s details have been placed on the sex offenders register.