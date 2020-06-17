Car parked in disabled bay leads to seizure of ammunition, drugs, fireworks and cash in Limerick
The man was taken to Roxboro Road garda station following his arrest
Gardai have arrested a man following the seizure of ammunition, drugs, fireworks and a significant quantity of cash in Limerick city.
The items were seized on Tuesday night – a short time after gardaí on patrol as part of Operation Disruption observed a car which was parked in a disabled bay on Cecil Street.
Having approached the vehicle, gardaí spoke to the driver, a man in his 20s, who handed over a container with €80 of suspected cannabis herb.
“The driver then fled on foot running down Catherine Street and was chased by gardaí, who also saw him discard another package. He was arrested a short distance away and brought to Roxboro Road garda station,” said a garda spokesperson.
A search of the car was then carried out and gardaí seized €300 cash and a mobile phone. The discarded package was also recovered and found to contain suspected cannabis herb worth around €320.
A follow-up search was later carried out at a house in Thomondgate where gardaí seized almost 100 rifle cartridges, fireworks worth €250 suspected cannabis herb worth around €200. €3,800 in cash was also located and seized at the house.
The man has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. The suspected drugs and ammunition will all be sent for analysis.
