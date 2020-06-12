Fresh garda appeal for information following Limerick shooting

GARDAI are renewing their appeal for information about a shooting incident in Limerick city which resulted in one man being hospitalised.

Detectives have now established that the shooting took place at Long Pavement, Moyross at around 6.30pm on Thursday.

The injured man, whose aged in his 40s, then travelled in a green Ford Galaxy car to Castle Street, near King John’s Castle before alerting gardai around an hour later.

“Both scenes at Long Pavement and Castle Street were preserved and have been technically examined. The car that was used to transport the injured man has been seized for technical examination,” said a garda spokesperson.

Members of the divisional search team are currently conducting searches of both areas and gardaí continue to gather CCTV and carry out house to house enquiries.

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Long Pavement and Castle Street area, particularly road users with video footage, between 6.30pm and 7.30pm to contact them,” said the spokersperson.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have seen a green Ford Galaxy in those areas to contact Henry Street garda station on (061) 212 400

The injured man remains in a stable condition at University Hospital Limerick