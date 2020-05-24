Motorist caught travelling at almost 200km/h on Limerick motorway

A MOTORIST who was caught travelling at high speed on a Limerick motorway is facing prosecution before the courts for dangerous driving.

The high-powered Audi car, which had four people on board, was intercepted while travelling at 193km/h on the M20 near Patrickswell at around 9.30am on Saturday.

According to gardai, one of the tyres on the vehicle was found to be bald when the car was stopped and examined.

The detection occurred just two hours after the conclusion of National Slow Down Day.

The driver of the Audi has been charged under Section 53 of the Road Traffic Act and is due before Limerick District Court in the coming weeks.