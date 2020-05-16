Laptop posted by Limerick man to Spanish woman was not paid for

GARDAI are advising people who are selling goods online to be vigilant and cautious.

It follows an incident during which a man agreed to sell a laptop via a well-know platform but was not paid.

After placing the advertisement on a well-known platform, the man, who lives in the Ennis Road area of the city, was contacted by a woman from Spain who wanted to buy it for her son.

"They agreed on a price and that he would pay for the postage. She sent him an email which appeared to show that she had deposited the sum of money agreed on into his account. He sent the package and the tracking number," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

The man subsequently discovered that the woman had set up a fake account and the money never reached his account.

While enquiries are ongoing, gardai say it appears the laptop is gone and the gentleman cannot contact the Spanish buyer.

"We must always be cautious when buying or selling items online but now that we rely so heavily on on-line shopping we must be very vigilant," added Sgt Leetch.