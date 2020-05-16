Driver travelling to house party in Limerick was 'three times the limit' and more than 5k from home

A MOTORIST who was stopped by gardai while on the way to a house party is facing prosecution for drink-driving and other road traffic offences.

According to gardai, the vehicle being driven by the suspect initially came to their attention after it failed to stop for members of the divisional Roads Policing Unit who were dealing with another incident in West Limerick.

“The occupants were on their way to a house party and not abiding by the Covid-19 regulations,” said a garda spokesperson.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and later provided a positive breath specimen at a garda station which, it’s alleged, was three times over the legal limit for a fully licenced driver.

The driver was charged with drunk driving and careless driving and is due before the courts in the coming weeks.