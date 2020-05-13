Limerick company seeking PPE duped by fraudulant website

GARDAI are warning companies who are seeking to buy personal protective equipment for their staff and customers to be vigilant when sourcing suppliers.

It follows a recent incident which saw one Limerick-based business being duped out of a significant amount of money.

“The business sourced masks and gloves from a company in Germany. This business looked legitimate with the company address, email, phone numbers and bank accounts. A deposit was paid and then the final amount. When the products didn’t arrive on the appointed date the company attempted to contact the German company but to no avail,” explained divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

After being alerted, gardai in Limerick launched an investigation and subsequently established the website, which was set up on March 23, was fraudulent.

“It’s shocking to think that some people and companies have lost a lot of money because of fake sites that have been set up by criminals,” added Sgt Leetch.

Garda say their advice to companies to be aware and to research any website thoroughly making any purchases – particularly when it comes to PPE.