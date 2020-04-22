Drugs seized during Revenue operation in Shannon

INVESTIGATIONS are continuing following the seizure of a significant quantity of drugs which had been sent in the postal system.

Seven separate packages containing Kratom were seized on Tuesday during what have been descrbed as “routine operations” in Shannon and Cork.

The controlled drugs, which have an estimated value of €66,000, were in powder and capsule form and were destined for addresses in Cork, Clare and Galway.

“These routine operations are part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295,” said a Revenue spokesperson.