WATCH: Extra gardai to be assigned to Limerick division during coronavirus crisis

Almost 40 gardai are to be assigned to the Limerick division for the duration of the coronavirus crisis, it has been confirmed.

Of the 319 probationer gardai who were sworn in at Templemore this Friday, 19 are to be attached to garda stations in Limerick.

Additionally, 20 tutors who are currently attached to the Garda Training College, are to be assigned to operational duties across Limerick.

This includes two inspectors, six sergeants and 12 gardai.

Following the attestation of the 319 new gardaí, An Garda Síochána has grown to an organisation of 14,758, the largest number of sworn gardaí in the history of the State.

The newly attested Gardaí are part of An Garda Síochána’s range of measures to maximise our operational availability and support other vital public services in responding to the evolving Covid-19 situation.

The combined organisational changes result in a 25% uplift in garda personnel resources being made available to support communities in the weeks and months ahead as we deal with the impact of Covid-19.

Commissioner Drew Harris has designated the ongoing situation as an "exceptional event” in accordance with the Working Time Agreement.