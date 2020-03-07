Homeless man charged over arson attack at Clare pharmacy

A YOUNG man has appeared in court charged in connection with a suspected arson attack which caused substantial damage to a pharmacy in County Clare.

Dylan O'Loughlin, 25, of no fixed abode appeared before a special court sitting in Newcastle West after he was charged in connection with an incident at Abbey Street, Ennis during the early hours of March 5.

Garda Nadine Keane told Judge Mary Larkin the defendant replied “I didn’t intend on doing all that damage, I was just lighting the bag,” when he was formally charged with arson following his arrest.

Opposing bail she said it will be alleged Mr O’Loughlin, who is originally from Clarecastle, County Clare was located in a laneway a short time after gardai were alerted to the fire which was started at around 2.30am.

She said CCTV has been obtained as part of the garda investigation and that the defendant made some admissions during interview.

Garda Keane said the building sustained significant structural damage and that initial estimates suggest the damage caused by the fire will total more than €50,000.

Judge Larkin was told that while investigations are continuing, gardai believe the fire was caused maliciously and that the case is likely to proceed on indictment before the circuit court.

Solicitor Darach McCarthy said his client had cooperated with gardai following his arrest and he said he is willing to abide by any bail conditions imposed by the court.

Despite the garda objection, the judge said she was willing to grant bail subject to Mr O’Loughlin’s compliance with a number of conditions including complying with a nightly curfew and signing on at a garda station daily.

He must supply gardai with an address where he will live and he must stay out of Abbey Street, O’Connell Street and Parnell Street in Ennis when he takes up bail.

Judge Larkin commented that the charges are very serious and directed that an independent surety of €6,000 should be lodged in court before the defendant is released.

Directions are to be sought from the DPP and the case was adjourned to a sitting of Ennis District Court on March 11.