Young man attacked by youths while cycling home in Limerick city

GARDAI attached to Mayorstone station are looking for witnesses after a young man was assaulted on Nicholas Street a week ago.

The 25-year-old was cycling home at around 10pm on February 5 when a group of youths started shouting at him.

As the man was being assaulted by one of the youths, another male approached him and took his bag before fleeing.

“Gardai are looking for any witnesses to this assault and theft to please contact them at Mayorstone on (061) 456980,” said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch