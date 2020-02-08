Cars broken into outside church in Limerick village

INVESTIGATIONS are underway after two parked cars were broken into outside a church in a Limerick village.

According to gardai, both incidents occurred between 10.45am and 11.30am last Friday.

“A number of people were attending Mass at Knockainey Church and when they returned to their cars afterwards, two owners discovered that their car windows had been smashed,” said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

A sat nav device was taken from one of the vehicles while a handbag was taken from the second.

“In this case an opportunist criminal was driving past, saw the cars and went for a look. He would have checked for anything of value in the cars before he smashed the windows. He would have been in and out of the area very quickly,” said Sgt Leetch who says the incidents should act as a warning to other car owners.

“It is always better not to bring anything of value with you or if you cannot, it is wise to pull in and place anything of value in your boot before you reach your destination,” she advised.