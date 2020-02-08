Student struck up to 80 times in late-night attack in Limerick

A YOUTH who attacked and robbed an innocent student as he was walking home late at night has been jailed for two and-a-half years.

Jimmy McCarthy, 19, of Stradavoher Court, Thurles, Tipperary had pleaded guilty to a charge of robbery relating to an incident at Roxboro Road shortly before midnight on January 5, 2019.

A juvenile who has also admitted his role in the assault and robbery will be sentenced later in the year.

During a sentencing hearing, Detective Garda Pat Whelan told Limerick Circuit Court the victim, who was 19 at the time, was walking near the Bus Éireann depot when he encountered the Mr McCarthy and his co-accused.

They asked him if he was another named individual and despite his insistence that he was not that person they proceeded to attack him.

”Blows rained on him. It was a sustained attack,” he told John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, adding that it is estimated from CCTV footage that up to 80 blows were inflicted.

Judge Martina Baxter was told the victim, who managed to stay on his feet, sustained a black eye and some bruising and was lucky not to have sustained more serious injuries.

A wallet, containing €15 in cash, was taken from the student who, the court heard, is still nervous when out at night time.

Imposing sentence, Judge Baxter said while Mr McCarthy was not the main instigator he played an active role.

”This was an unprovoked and menacing attack by two thugs,” she said noting that Mr McCarthy is anxious to turn his life around.

She imposed a three and-a-half year prison sentence, suspending the final twelve months.