Limerick car wash in hot water over illegal workers

THE operator of a car wash on the Dock Road was fined €500 after it admitted employing a number of workers who were not entitled to work at the premises.

Super Car Wash Limited was prosecuted before Limerick District Court relating to a detection on April 10, 2019.

Conor McAllister, an inspector with the Workplace Relations Commission, told State Solicitor Aileen Mee that when he called to the car wash on April 10, 2019 he observed a number of employees who were washing and cleaning cars.

He told Judge Marian O’Leary he made further inquiries and established that one of the workers did not have a work permit while a second was the subject of a deportation order and has since been deported.

A third worker was an asylum seeker who did not have permission to work at the time.

Mr McAllister told the court that he informed the company of his findings and that when he returned to the car wash a number of weeks later – on May 2 – everything was in order.

A director of the company was present in court for the hearing and a solicitor stated that his client had been “under pressure to get workers” at the time as a number of other employees had left in the preceding weeks.

He said the company was not disputing the facts of the case and was holding its hands up and accepting responsibility.

“It was just a matter of not crossing the t’s or dotting the i’s,” he said adding that the company is a “very conscientious employer generally” and that all matters have been regularised.

The books are in order regarding all the current employees.

Noting the evidence of Mr McAllister that there have been no further issues and that all matters have been rectified, Judge O’Leary recorded a conviction and imposed a €500 fine.