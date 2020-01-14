Significant amount of cash and cigarettes stolen from shop in Limerick village

GARDAI have launched an investigation following the theft of a significant quantity of cash and cigarettes from a shop in Ballingarry.

O’Grady’s Spar in the village was entered sometime in the early hours of last Friday morning – January 10.

“Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a shop in Ballingarry on January 10 at approximately 4.30am. A group of men entered the shop and took cash and stock,” said a garda spokesperson.

While gardai have not elaborated further, it is understood the culprits removed a safe from the premises along with a significant quantity of cigarettes.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.