Limerick teenager fined €350 for driving father's car without insurance

A YOUNG man who drove his father’s car “down the road” to feed some horses has been fined €350 for driving without insurance or a licence.

The 19-year-old from West Limerick was prosecuted before Newcastle West Court in relation to an incident at Mainister at around 7pm on May 2, last.

Solicitor Michael O’Donnell said his client’s father was sick and that he had taken his car to travel the short distance to feed horses.

“He drove down the road,” he said adding the teenager has obtained a provisional licence since the incident.

In the circumstances, Judge Mary Larkin did not impose a disqualification.