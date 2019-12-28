‘Gang member’ charged over theft of cigarettes in burglary in Limerick

A MAN who gardai allege is an "active participant" in a criminal gang which targets properties in rural communities has been charged in connection with the theft of thousands of euro worth of cigarettes.

Jason Casey, 26, of no fixed abode, appeared before Newcastle West Court after he was arrested in the Doon area.

He is charged with two counts of burglary relating to break-ins in the early hours of May 22, 2018.

Opposing bail, Detective Garda Jerry O’Sullivan said it will be alleged Mr Casey was one of two culprits who targeted two commercial premises. A sledgehammer was taken from one premises while cigarettes worth €2,500 were taken from the second.

The detective expressed concerns that Mr Casey represents a flight risk and will engage in further criminality if released.

It is the State case that both offences were “planned and premeditated” and that the defendant is a member of a criminal gang “which targets rural communities predominantly under the cover of darkness.”

Judge Mary Larkin refused bail and the matter was adjourned for DPP’s directions.