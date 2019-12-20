Child pornography suspect extradited from Hungary to appear in court in Limerick

A MAN who is accused of possession of a significant quantity of child pornography is to appear in court in Limerick following his extradition from Hungary.

The suspect, who failed to appear in court February 2016, was arrested by police in Budapest last week during a joint operation with the European Network of Fugitive Active Search Teams [ENFAST].

Gardai have confirmed the man was being sought in respect of alleged offences under the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act, 1998 which are alleged to have happened in this jurisdiction.

The man was arrested at Dublin Airport this Friday by members of the Extradition Unit at the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, following his extradition from Budapest.

“The man will be transferred to Killarney garda station where he will be processed. He will appear before Limerick Circuit Court on the morning of Monday, December 23,” said a garda spokesperson.

It’s understood the charges relate to offences which are alleged to have happened in County Kerry.