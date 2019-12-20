Limerick man attacked hours after coming home for Christmas

GARDAI are appealing for information after a man was assaulted on the outskirts of the city just hours after he returned home to Limerick for the Christmas break.

The 38-year-old, who lives and works abroad, was attacked while walking near the Kilmurry Lodge Hotel in Castletroy late on Thursday night.

“It was just before 12 o’clock and he was walking near the hotel approaching the roundabout when he got struck from behind with a bottle,” said a family member who contacted the Limerick Leader.

“He is a big strong man, six foot five, he was knocked to the ground and roughed up, but he managed to fight them off. He was badly bruised. We just want other people to know, so as to be careful walking home,” she added.

Gardai believe a number of people carried out the assault and they are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact Henry Street station at (061) 212400.