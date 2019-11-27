Man charged following attempted theft of expensive shoes from Limerick apartment

GARDAI have arrested and charged a man following the attempted theft of expensive shoes from an apartment in Limerick city centre.

The man, whose aged in his 30s, faces prosecution in relation to a burglary at an apartment on Henry Street and a criminal damage incident at Bellfield, Farranshone in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“Shortly before 1am, gardaí from Henry Street received a report in relation to a burglary at an apartment on Henry Street. A man had entered the apartment and began gathering up pairs of expensive shoes from the hallway. He was confronted by one of the residents and left the scene. A search of the area was carried out but the suspect could not be located,” said a garda spokesperson.

The second incident occurred at around 4am when gardaí from Mayorstone Park received a report of loud banging from outside a house in the Bellfield area.

Gardaí attended the scene and arrested a man who was allegedly trying to break a door into a back garden. The man was found to be in possession of items that had been stolen from the apartment on Henry Street.

He was arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street garda station and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has now been charged and is due to appear before Limerick City District this Wednesday.