Young man attacked and robbed while walking home in Limerick city

GARDAI at Mayorstone are looking for help in relation to a robbery that happened at Nicholas Street.

A young man, aged in his early 20s, was attacked while walking in the Nicholas Street area at around 9.30pm last Friday.

“He was attacked by two unknown males who took his mobile phone and a sum of cash from him,” said a garda spokesperson.

Gardai at Mayorstone station are investigating and are looking for any witnesses to this robbery to contact them on (061) 456980.