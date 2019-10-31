Opportunistic theft of pedal bikes from homes in Limerick city

GARDAI at Mayorstone are investigating the theft of two bicycles at separate addresses on North Circular Road on the same evening.

The bikes were both taken sometime between 7.30pm and 9pm last Thursday – October 24.

“We would advise people not to leave their bicycles visible even on their own property. We would also advise people to lock their bicycle or place it in a locked shed if possible,” said a garda spokesperson.

Gardai believe both incidents were opportunistic as the bicycles were left visible outside homes in the area.