Limerick motorist accused of driving away from garda checkpoint given time to prove he was insured

A MOTORIST who was stopped after he attempted to drive away from a garda checkpoint has been given more time to prove he was insured on the day.

Robert O’Mara, 56, of Sycamore Heights, Patrickswell, was summonsed before Limerick District Court arising from a detection at Dock Road, Limerick on March 30, last.

Garda Pauline Coughlan said she was operating a checkpoint when she was alerted to a car which turned away and was pulling into a service station.

She said she “went after” the vehicle and that the driver – Mr O’Mara – subsequently produced a driving licence which was more than ten years out of date.

Garda Coughlan told Judge Marian O’Leary the defendant did have an insurance policy at the time but that she rang AXA after stopping the car.

She said the company informed her over the phone that if Mr O’Mara did not have a valid licence his insurance was void.

Solicitor John Herbert said because his client has held a driving licence in the past, he believed the insurance was valid and could not be voided by the company.

However, Garda Coughlan disagreed saying Mr O’Mara would have to complete a theory test and driving test in order to get a licence.

Having read the terms and conditions of the insurance certificate, Judge Marian O’Leary commented that it didn’t make any reference to him having to sit a driving test

“Go back and look into it,” she said as she adjourned the matter to early in the new year.