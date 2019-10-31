What we think: 'Despicable act targeting Limerick charity play centre'

IN A world where depraved acts of violence and cruelty seem to be more common by the day, there was still something very shocking about a children’s play centre in Limerick being targeted by thieves who made away with up to €4,000 worth of goods.

This is the second time in eight weeks that the fun centre has been targeted.

At 4am on Tuesday at the Share A Dream Dreamland Centre on Dublin Road thieves tunneled their way into the premises causing thousands of euro worth of damage to the premises.

How anyone in their right mind could target a centre which is a dream come true for disabled children all over Ireland, is beyond belief.

Two masked raiders are seen on CCTV footage demolishing walls with axes and hammers.

Share a Dream receive no funding from the government and rely totally on the support of the community to keep the facility afloat.

Ironically, the garda commissioner Drew Harris is due to visit the centre this Thursday to officially launch the centre’s new garda station and to honour the centre’s new little recruits.

On a day when the focus should be on a feel good addition to a feel good facility, sadly the question most reporters will be asking the country’s most senior garda, is his reaction to the rotten crime.

Anyone who knows anything about this despicable act should examine their conscience and come forward to assist the gardai in bringing these heartless cowards to justice.