Woman’s purse stolen during ‘distraction’ theft in Limerick city

GARDAI at Roxboro Road are investigating the theft of a ladies purse by thieves who used a distraction technique.

According to gardai, the incident happened at Parnell Street at around 12.30pm on October 24.

“The injured party was approached by a female, described as having long blonde hair. The suspect engaged the injured party in general conversation for a few minutes while stealthily removing her purse from her handbag,” said Garda Eoghan Linnane.

Once the thief had taken the purse, she took off on foot in the direction of Colbert train station.

“Parnell Street is a busy area, especially at this time of the day. If anybody can provide gardai with any further information on this theft they are asked to contact Roxboro Road garda station on 061-214340,” said Garda Linnane.