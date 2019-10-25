Prisoner who escaped from Limerick hospital back behind bars after handing himself in

A PRISON inmate who escaped from custody during a visit to University Hospital Limerick is back in prison having surrendered himself to the authorities.

The 28-year-old who is from the southside of the city escaped after he climbed out a toilet window at UHL shortly before 2pm on Thursday.

He was an inpatient at the hospital and was in the custody of three prison officers when he made his bid for freedom.

The Limerick Leader has learned the man, who has a number of previous convictions, managed to block the toilet door which prevented the prison officers from apprehending him when he fled.

A major manhunt was launched as gardai and the Irish Prison Service attempted to locate the man who received a lengthy prison sentence a number of years ago.

The IPS has confirmed the escapee presented himself at Limerick Prison at around 4pm this Friday and that he is back behind bars.

A number of separate investigations are underway to establish the full circumstances of what happened.