Limerick court clears lung disease sufferer after not giving breath sample

A COUNTY Limerick man with a lung disease has been cleared of failing / refusing to provide a breath specimen to gardai.

Michael Tobin, aged 62, of Glenbrohane, Garryspillane pleaded not guilty to the offence.

At 1.40pm on April 26, 2018, Garda Lorraine Sheehan said she was carrying out a mandatory intoxalyser checkpoint at Kilfinane Road, Ballylanders.

She said Mr Tobin “voluntarily admitted to me he had a can of beer approximately one hour ago”.

“I took a specimen of his breath. The result was fail,” said Garda Sheehan, who arrested and coveyed Mr Tobin to Bruff Garda Station.

Garda Sheehan contacted Garda Peter O’Donnell who is trained to use the evidenser machine.

“I was informed Mr Tobin gave an incomplete specimen,” said Garda Sheehan. The court heard “multiple doctors” were contacted to take a blood or urine sample but none were in a position to attend. Inspector Padraig Sutton said there was a total of seven doctors contacted.

“At 4.41pm he was released without charge as the time given exceeded the three hours to take the sample,” said Garda Sheehan.

Brendan Gill, solicitor for Mr Tobin, put it to the garda that his client was extremely co-operative and extremely frank and open to tell her about consuming one beer.

Garda Sheehan agreed.

Mr Gill asked her to explain why other GPs were not contacted.

“I don’t know if other doctors were available,” said Garda Sheehan.

Mr Gill asked her if it any stage Mr Tobin indicated he would not comply.

“No,” said Garda Sheehan.

The fact a urine or blood sample didn’t occur wasn’t the fault of Mr Tobin’s, said Mr Gill.

Garda Sheehan agreed.

The next witness was Garda O’Donnell. He said prior to asking Mr Tobin to blow into the evidenser machine he asked Mr Tobin if there were any medical reasons that he could not perform a breath test.

“He said ‘no’,” said Garda O’Donnell.

The garda said Mr Tobin failed on his first attempt to give the first breath specimen but did so on his second attempt.

“He became very agitated, sweating and seemed to be under some pressure,” said Garda O’Donnell.

For the second breath specimen, Garda O’Donnell said Mr Tobin made three attempts but failed to do so.

Mr Gill put it to Mr O’Donnell that Mr Tobin made every attempt to comply.

“Yes,” said Garda O’Donnell.

Mr Tobin took the stand. He said he has had a quadruple bypass and has been diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Mr Gill handed in medical letters. The solicitor asked Mr Tobin what difficulties he has?

“Shortness of breath, lifting, I can’t walk far. I tried my best (to give the breath specimen). I wasn’t able,” said Mr Tobin.

Insp Sutton asked Mr Tobin why he didn’t tell Garda O’Donnell that he had difficulty blowing or his medical condition.

“I was so panicked,” said Mr Tobin.

“You had plenty of time to think,” said Insp Sutton.

“I didn’t know how hard it was to blow into it. I thought I’d be fine,” said Mr Tobin.

“You’ve never experienced this before,” asked Insp Sutton.

“No,” said Mr Tobin.

“I have evidence Mr Tobin gave a breath sample in 2008. He clearly knows what it entails,” said Insp Sutton.

Mr Gill said it is an evidenser machine now. It was an intoxalyser in 2008.

Mr Tobin said he doesn’t remember the act of blowing in the machine.

Insp Sutton said he found it hard to believe Mr Tobin couldn’t remember his only interaction with gardai prior to this.

“You knew exactly what you were doing. You misled three gardai. You are relying on medical professionals for your defence. You thought long and hard to try to evade justice,” said Insp Sutton.

Quoting from the Road Traffic Act, Mr Gill said: “It shall be a defence for the defendant to satisfy the court that there was a special and substantial reason for his or her refusal or failure and that, as soon as practicable after the refusal or failure concerned, he or she complied (or offered, but was not called upon, to comply) with a requirement under the section concerned in relation to the taking of a specimen of blood or the provision of a specimen of urine.”

Mr Gill said Mr Tobin was not given the opportunity to provide blood or urine because a doctor was not available.

“It is a four-year disqualification. He was co-operative. He said he was doing his best. He is almost being penalised for doing his best. The medical reports set it out,” said Mr Gill.

Insp Sutton said gardai “did everything they could to get a doctor”.

“He had three opportunities to tell gardai about his ability to give a breath sample which he has done before. If Mr Tobin had been upfront we would have contacted a doctor. Through Mr Tobin’s failures we lost time,” said Insp Sutton.

Judge Marian O’Leary said Mr Tobin didn’t have an issue giving a sample in the car.

“I have listened very carefully to the evidence. I have read the doctors’ reports. Mr Tobin co-operated at all times. He complied with the roadside breath test. In the garda station he succeeded in giving the first breath specimen on the second attempt.

“Garda O’Donnell said he was ‘agitated, sweating and seemed to be under some pressure’. Mr Tobin made three unsuccessful attempts to give the second specimen,” said Judge O’Leary.

She said Mr Tobin was unable to provide a specimen due to his COPD and this was “a special and substantial reason not to comply”.

“I am dismissing the case,” said Judge O’Leary.