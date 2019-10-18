Man charged following burglary, theft and criminal damage incidents in Limerick

GARDAI have arrested and charged a man relation to four burglaries, three thefts and three criminal damage incidents at businesses in the Limerick area that occurred in recent months.

On Thursday morning, gardaí from the divisional Crime Task Force, assisted by detective gardaí from Henry Street, located and arrested a man in his 40s.

He was arrested in relation to burglaries at two pharmacies on Dooradoyle Road and Childers Road, a coffee shop in Castletroy and a college in Limerick as well as theft from shops at Dock Road and Thomas Street and a pharmacy on Dooradoyle Road.

The suspect was also questioned in relation to a number of incidents of criminal damage.

He was detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged to appear before Limerick District Court this Friday.