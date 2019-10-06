Limerick hurlers and officials questioned during garda corruption probe

GARDAI have declined to comment on media reports that several high-profile Limerick hurlers were questioned in recent days as part of an investigation in alleged corruption and wrong doing by gardai in the Southern region.

According to The Sunday Times and Irish Mail on Sunday, up to six members of the Limerick senior hurling panel were interviewed by detectives along with a number of county board officials.

Both newspapers also state that homes were searched and that a number of mobile phones and various documents have been seized as part of the investigation which is being led by members of the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

A garda station in the Limerick division was also searched over the past week as part of the long-running investigation.

When contacted by the Limerick Leader about the reports, a spokesperson at the Garda Press Office stated: “It is not the policy of An Garda Síochána to comment on third party comments. An investigation into alleged garda corruption and wrong doing in the Munster area is currently underway.”

Limerick County Board has also declined to comment on the matter.

Three Limerick-based gardai were arrested earlier this year as part of the investigation in alleged corruption and wrong doing. All three have been suspended from duty and one has been charged with corruption offences and is currently before the courts awaiting trial. Those alleged offences do not relate to any members of the Limerick hurling panel.

According to the reports, gardai are investigating fresh allegations that prosecutions against a number of Limerick players and officials did not proceed or were abandoned.

It is unclear what period the allegations relate to and there is no suggestion that prosecutions did not proceed in any wholesale way.

According to the reports, the allegations relate to offences such as criminal damage, drink-driving and other public order matters.

It is understood, detectives are now trying to establish how and why there was no prosecution relating to a number of offences which were reported and investigated.

The ongoing operation is being led by Detectives who are based Dublin.