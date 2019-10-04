Man and woman to face trial at Central Criminal Court for child cruelty offences

A MAN and a woman are to face trial before the Central Criminal Court after they were charged with child cruelty offences relating to two young boys.

The defendants, who can’t be named for legal reasons, were two of eleven people who appeared in court earlier this year after they were charged with a variety of offences including rape, sexual assault, child neglect and sexual exploitation of a child.

The 54-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were arrested at a location in Limerick this Friday after the Director of Public Prosecutions directed that additional charges be preferred against them.

Each defendant faces four charges under Section 246 of the Children Act 2001 relating to offences which are alleged to have happened at a location in Limerick on dates during 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The charges are connected with the earlier charges and arise from the same garda investigation.

At a court sitting this Friday afternoon, Detective Sergeant Vincent Brick of the divisional Protective Services Unit said neither defendant made any reply when they were formally charged with the additional charges.

He told the court the DPP has directed trial on indictment before the Central Criminal Court.

Judge Marian O’Leary was told there was no objection to bail subject to each of the defendant’s complying with a number of conditions.

They must live at their home address, sign on at their local garda station and remain contactable by mobile phone at all times.

Each of them, who only spoke during the brief hearing to confirm their signatures on their bail bonds, was also ordered not to have any contact with the alleged injured parties as a condition of bail.

The matter has been adjourned to a date later in the year for service of a book of evidence.