Man charged in connection with 11 incidents of burglary and theft in Limerick city

A MAN has been charged in connection with 11 incidents of burglary and theft, as part of a new crime task force launched by gardai in Limerick city.

The Limerick Garda Division this Thursday launched its new crime task force, focusing on burglaries in the Henry Street and Roxboro Road districts, with one sergeant and eight gardai attached to the unit.

A spokesperson said that their activities will be intelligence led and will focus on areas and times identified by our crime analyst’s service as being "hotspots” for burglaries.

Speaking at Henry Street garda station today, Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche said: "One of the main reasons we have put the CTF in place is that it coincides with the rise in burglaries recorded in the run up to Christmas. The days become shorter giving more hours of darkness to commit crime, businesses are busy and students have returned to their accommodation after the summer break.



"We would appeal people to assist us by reporting any suspicious people or activity in their areas so that we can respond as quickly as possible. Prevention is also a key part to this. I would ask that people remain vigilant, keep your doors, windows, and vehicle secured at all times.”

The man charged in connection with the 11 burglaries and thefts is due to appear before Limerick District Court this Thursday morning at 10.30am.