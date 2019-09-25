Man arrested following burglary at Limerick creche

GARDAI investigating a burglary at a creche in Limerick city earlier this month have a arrested man.

The suspect, whose aged in his 30s, is being questioned about the break in which happened between 3am and 4am on September 15, last.

An investigation was launched after the matter was reported to gardai and inquiries have been ongoing since.

The man in currently being detained at Roxboro Road garda station where he is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.