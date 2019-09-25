Gardai arrest suspect nine months after burglary at Limerick village

GARDAI have arrested a woman in connection with a burglary at a house in Caherconlish more than nine months ago.

A sum of cash was taken from the house which was broken into shortly after 7.30pm on January 12, last.

According to gardai, the intruder managed to escape from the scene after they were disturbed by the owners when they arrived home.

An investigation was carried out following the break-in and gardai have confirmed that a woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested on Tuesday evening.

She is currently being detained at Roxboro Road Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

It’s understood the woman was identified as a suspect some time ago but was only recently located by gardai.