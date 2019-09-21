'An awful end to a challenging month' as grieving daughter's Limerick business is 'ransacked'

GARDAI are investigating the burglary of a Limerick city surgery owned by the daughter of the late Pat Stapleton, which occurred in the early hours of this Friday, September 20.

Dr Nicola Stapleton’s surgery in Victoria House in St Johns Square was burgled by what she considers an “organised gang” at approximately 1am.

“I have no idea why I was targeted,” said Nicola, who laid her father, renowned Limerick barber Pat Stapleton, to rest just three weeks ago.

“It was so distressing for this to happen while we are grieving for our dad,” she added “such an awful end to a challenging month.”

No money or medication was on the premises at the time, but Nicola said that the surgery has been left with “a large amount of damage” following the incident.

No arrests have been made by gardai and investigations are ongoing.

“Our surgery provides a hugely important service for this part of Limerick city, which makes this whole thing even more distressing,” said Nicola.

“I am so completely upset about this, and my patients are horrified. My entire family are devastated given the timing.

“I have just barely got back to work after my dad died, and this was the worst thing that could have happened work-wise.

“I just can't understand how someone could do this,” she said.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact your local garda station.