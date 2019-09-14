Man remains in custody over murder of Limerick man in 2006

GARDAI investigating the murder of a Limerick man more than 13 years ago are continuing to question a man following his arrest earlier this week.

The suspect, whose aged in his late 30s, is being detained at Henry Street garda station under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

He was arrested on Tuesday morning and his period of detention has been extended a number of times since.

Mr Kelly, 19, from College Avenue, Moyross, Limerick was shot up to five times and left for dead in a country laneway in Blackwater near Ardnacrusha on the night of May 10, 2006.

A firearm was recovered at the location and Mr Kelly was alive when he was taken from the scene but died a short time later at the Mid Western Regional Hospital, now known as University Hospital Limerick.

It is believed Aidan was lured to the Blackwater area, which is located about two miles outside Limerick city, where the attack was carried out.

A second man, whose aged in his late 60s’, was arrested on Wednesday – a day after the younger man was detained.

He was subsequently released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.