Limerick gardai issue warning to delivery drivers

GARDAI are appealing to delivery van drivers not to leave valuables on display in their vehicles.

“I have seen delivery van drivers leave their wallets and or phones on the dashboard of the van while they run into a premises with an item. The driver knows that this run will only take a minute but in that minute their property can be stolen,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Gardai have also issued a warning about leaving the home while on holidays after a family's summer holidays turned into a nightmare when their home was broken into while they were away.