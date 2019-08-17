Passenger threatened to ‘slice up’ Limerick city taxi driver

A FATHER-of-five who threatened to "slice up” and slaughter a taxi driver is facing a possible prison sentence if he does not raise compensation for the victim.

William McNamara, 67, who has an address at Smith O’Brien Avenue, Kileely, Limerick has pleaded guilty to a number of charges relating to an incident which occurred in the city centre shortly after midnight on November 22, 2016.

During a sentencing hearing, Garda Enda Clifford said the defendant was arrested shortly after the taxi driver contacted gardai and alleged he had been threatened at knife -point.

He told Limerick Circuit Court Mr McNamara had been picked up outside a pub at High Street and that a dispute between him and the driver over the fare erupted during the journey.

The taxi driver stopped and ran from the vehicle after a knife was pulled out.

CCTV footage was obtained from the taxi and a Stanley knife was located when the defendant was searched by gardai following his arrest.

During interview, the defendant told gardai he had been drinking since 9.15am and did not remember the incident.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told the taxi driver, who is originally from Sierra Leone, was previously the victim of a terrifying hijacking incident when he was forced into the boot of his taxi which was then driven to a rural location in County Limerick.

Mark Nicholas SC said his client was extremely intoxicated on the night and that he accepts his behaviour was disgraceful.

He said he made admissions to gardai and “gave an account of his drinking that day” insisting that what happened was not his form.

The barrister said Mr McNamara, who is separated from his wife and who has five adult children, is of good character and was not on the garda radar prior to the offence.

Adjourning the matter to October, Judge O’Donnell commented that he could not understand why the defendant found it necessary to have a Stanley knife with him while socialising.

A probation report is to be prepared and the judge suggested the payment of compensation is a factor which he will consider when imposing sentence.