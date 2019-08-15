Holiday nightmare for Limerick family as home was burgled

ONE family’s summer holidays turned into a nightmare after their home in Limerick was broken into while they were away.

According to investigating gardai, the family had asked a neighbour to keep an eye on their home but, through a series of unfortunate events, didn’t realise there had been a burglary.

“The neighbour felt bad because he hadn’t heard their house alarm going off. However, it turned out that while they (the family) went to the trouble of asking somebody to keep an eye on their house but they didn’t set their alarm,” explained Sergeant Ber Leetch.