Woman accused of stealing alcohol with foil-lined trolley at Limerick shopping centre

A YOUNG woman who is accused of stealing hundreds of euro worth of alcohol from a city supermarket gave gardai a false address when arrested.

Anne Marie Connors, 22, of no fixed abode is accused of stealing a variety of spirits from the Tesco store at Roxboro Shopping Centre on August 6, last.

Opposing bail, Garda Ryan McCarthy said it will be alleged the defendant and a juvenile entered the store with a shopping trolley which had been lined with foil and left with alcohol worth €454.94.

While the culprits were not present when gardai arrived, the stolen alcohol was recovered and Ms Connors arrested in the car park some time later.

A 14-year-old girl was in the car with the defendant when she was arrested.

Garda McCarthy said excellent CCTV has been obtained and that the security tags were still on some the bottles of spirits when they were recovered.

He told Judge Mary Larkin the defendant supplied an address in Clondalkin, Dublin to gardai but that this house appears to have been boarded up for some time.

“My belief is that there is a serious risk of her failing to appear (if released),” he said.

Barrister Reginald Garrett said his client was on holidays in Limerick and that she was willing to stay out of Limerick if released on bail.

Judge Larkin noted this and granted bail subject to Ms Connors providing gardai with a satisfactory address.

The judge also directed that €500 in cash be lodged with the court by an independent surety and that Ms Connors sign on daily at her local garda station when released.

The DPP has directed summary disposal.