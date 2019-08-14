Limerick mum-of-seven fined for green diesel ‘error’

A mum-of-seven was fined €2,500 for having green diesel in her vehicle after an “error”.

Martina O’Donoghue, of Ardkilmartin, Kilmallock pleaded guilty to the offence.

State solicitor Aidan Judge said on January 10, 2019, customs and excise officers tested the diesel of Ms O’Donoghue’s in Bulgaden.

“It proved to be green diesel. During an interview she said she had run out of diesel and her son put in some green diesel by mistake to keep her going. She has no previous convictions,” said Mr Judge.

Kevin Power, solicitor for Ms O’Donoghue, said his client is 50-years-old and has seven children.

“It was an error. She used the green diesel tank. She was bringing a child to the doctor’s at the time. She is living in a mobile home. There is not an awful lot of spare money,” said Mr Power.

Mr Judge said he had no issue with full mitigation from €5,000 to €2,500. Judge Marian O’Leary fined Ms O’Donoghue €2,500.