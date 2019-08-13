Limerick drugs suspect released without charge

ONE of the two men who was arrested at the weekend following a significant drugs seizure near Castleconnell has been released without charge, gardai have confirmed.

Quantities of cocaine, cannabis herb and MDMA (ecstasy) worth an estimated €140,000 were seized when gardai searched a premises near the village on Sunday.

Two men – aged in their 20s and 30s – were arrested during the operation which was led by members of the divisional drugs unit.

Gardai have confirmed the younger of the two men has since been released and that a file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The second man remains in custody.

Investigations are continuing.