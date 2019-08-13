Limerick drugs suspect released without charge
One of the two men who was arrested on Sunday has been released without charge
ONE of the two men who was arrested at the weekend following a significant drugs seizure near Castleconnell has been released without charge, gardai have confirmed.
Quantities of cocaine, cannabis herb and MDMA (ecstasy) worth an estimated €140,000 were seized when gardai searched a premises near the village on Sunday.
Two men – aged in their 20s and 30s – were arrested during the operation which was led by members of the divisional drugs unit.
Gardai have confirmed the younger of the two men has since been released and that a file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The second man remains in custody.
Investigations are continuing.