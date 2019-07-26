Man arrested following attempted robbery at bank in Limerick village
Gardai at the scene of the incident in Adare village | PICTURE: Michael Cowhey
A MAN is being questioned by gardai following an attempted robbery which sparked a major garda alert in a Limerick village.
The alarm was raised at around 9am this Friday after a man was seen acting suspiciously in the vicinity of the AIB branch near the centre of Adare.
A major garda operation, involving members of the armed Regional Support Unit, was immediately launched and a man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of a robbery offence.
Gardai are looking to establish the culprit’s intentions and one line of inquiry is that he was planning to target a cash-delivery truck.
The Limerick Leader understands the suspect, a non-Irish national aged in his 30s, was arrested a short distance from Adare during a follow-up operation around an hour after the alarm was raised.
He is being detained at Newcastle West garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.
A garda spokesperson says Investigations are ongoing.