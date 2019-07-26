Limerick judge lets off some steam during stolen kettle case

A JUDGE’S anger reached boiling point with a woman who stole a kettle.

Bridget McCarthy, aged 29, of Plunkett Road, Askeaton had arrived late to Kilmallock Court. Ms McCarthy explained that she doesn’t drive and her friend was late picking her up.

“I have five kids. I was waiting for my friend to come. She was late due to her own kids,” said Ms McCarthy. Judge Marian O’Leary said: “I didn’t come down on the last shower. There are always excuses.”

At 4.45pm on September 6, 2018, Sergeant Michelle Leahy said Ms McCarthy entered Tadhg O’Connor furniture in Rathkeale.

“She picked up a red kettle, valued at €50, and left the store without paying,” said Sgt Leahy. Judge O’Leary asked if the kettle - a Russell Hobbs Inspire red kettle - had been recovered.

Michael O’Donnell, solicitor for Ms McCarthy, said it wasn’t recovered but he had €50 in court to cover the cost. He said his client has five young children.

“After the last child she got very bad post natal depression. She was on strong levels of medication at the time. It is the first time before the court for this crime,” said Mr O’Donnell.

Judge O’Leary asked Ms McCarthy if she was willing to do voluntary work.

“I will never come before you again. I apologise for what I did. I’d like to do some voluntary work,” said Ms McCarthy. Judge O’Leary ordered Ms McCarthy to do four hours voluntary work per week for two months.