French national appears in court following stabbing at Limerick apartment

A FRENCH national has been remanded in custody after he appeared in court charged in connection with a stabbing incident in Limerick city centre.

Jean Louis Fancony, 35, who has an address at Riverpoint, Bishops Quay, Limerick faces three charges arising from the incident on Monday.

He is charged under the provisions of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act with assaulting another man at an apartment at Riverpoint shortly before 4pm on Monday.

He is also accused of producing an article, capable of inflicting serious injury, during a dispute and with possession a 12-inch bread knife at Dock Road, Limerick a short time after the alleged stabbing.

The victim – who is aged in his mid 20s – suffered a number of stab wounds during the incident.

After the alarm was raised, he was taken to University Hospital Limerick where he was treated for serious injuries to his abdomen and shoulder. He remains their this Wednesday evening.

According to witnesses, the alarm was raised after the injured man stumbled onto the street and walked to a nearby business in an attempt to get assistance.

Emergency services were then flagged down and the man was treated at the scene on Lower Mallow Street. Speaking to the Limerick Leader, a number of shocked onlookers described how the man was visibly in pain while walking to the business.

Members of the public came to the aid of the injured party before being treated by paramedics.

At Limerick District Court this Wednesday, Garda Enda Clifford said he arrested the defendant at University Hospital Limerick shortly before 10pm on Tuesday.

Mr Fancony was then brought to Henry Street garda station where he was formally charged at 12.07am on Wednesday.

Garda Clifford said he replied “I will wait” to each of the three charges.

Solicitor Tom Kiely asked to be assigned legal aid saying his client is not working and is receipt of social welfare.

Judge Mary Dorgan was told by Sergeant Sean Murray that he was seeking a remand in custody and that gardai would be “strongly opposing” any bail application.

While Mr Kiely said his client does not want to be in custody he told the court had concerns about his mental health and his ability to give him proper instructions.

Following some discussions with Mr Fancony, Mr Kiely confirmed he had been instructed not to seek bail and he consented to the matter being adjourned to next Tuesday.

Judge Dorgan noted this and she directed that the accused man receive all necessary medical and psychiatric assistance from the prison authorities.

Gardai at Henry Street say investigations are ongoing and that a file will be prepared for the DPP.